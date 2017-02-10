The video will start in 8 Cancel

Officials from the Health and Safety Executive are looking into an accident at a Grange Moor farm which left a man with terrible arm injuries.

Firefighters were called to Newhall Farm in Wakefield Road on Thursday morning to reports that a man had become trapped in a bailing machine.

The man, who has not been named, is believed to have been repairing the machine. He was released by fire crews.

The man was losing blood and because his injuries were so severe the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was drafted in.

He was flown to Leeds General Infirmary with what were described as “life-changing” injuries.

It is believed the man will need extensive surgery on his injured arm.

Medics from the air ambulance spent around half-an-hour working on the man before he was stable enough to be flown to hospital.

Staff at family-run Newhall Farm, close to the Grange Moor roundabout, were left shocked at what happened and were too distressed to talk.

The farm sells hay and haylage commercially and also provides stabling and livery services to horse owners.

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive said: “I can confirm the HSE are aware of the incident and are making enquiries.”