The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Comedian Peter Kay has sparked controversy with his appearance on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing last night.

The star was supposed to read out the terms and conditions for voting but veered off into plugging his forthcoming tour with presenter Claudia Winkleman trying in vain to stop him.

People turned to social media to voice their disapproval after Kay also pretended that the town crier who had introduced him on stage had grabbed his backside.

This came after Kay sparked outrage last year by making a joke about contestant Judge Rinder touching him.

(Image: ITV)

After appearing on stage last night he looked at the town crier, jumped away from him and shouted: “Hey. Again! Watch your bell.”

Viewer John Parkin said on Twitter: “Didn’t Peter Kay do that “stop grabbing my a*** town crier” routine last year? And it’s still unfunny.”

Another @Alicexthistle said: “Oh good was it last year that Peter Kay was really inappropriate/homophobic on #strictly?”

Last year, after spotting Judge Rinder behind him, Peter gushed: “Let me say hello to this fellow - he’s brilliant!”

Judge Rinder then smiled and stepped closer to him for a quick hug.

But as soon as he touched Peter, the comedian jumped away to form a gap between them.

“Steady,” he jokingly warned. “Steady. Watch it me lad. Watch it.”

On Saturday night’s show after joking with the town crier, Peter then read the terms and conditions, but then started trying to sell tickets for his upcoming tour instead.

He said: “For the first time in eight years Peter Kay is going on tour, tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 o’clock.”

Claudia had to make him stop as he clung on to her.

It didn’t impress fans, with one on Twitter, @rsgelg saying: “Still disgusted with Peter Kay. Either pay the BBC (us!) 1mil for advertising or never go on the BBC again.”

Another, @MechaPangloin said: “Oh, I see Peter Kay is on the second night of his personal PR television tour.”

But other fans praised his appearance - which clearly left the stars of Strictly in hysterics on the Blackpool special, including Claudia.

Tweeter Samuel Ball said: “Peter Kay arrives on #Strictly and for the first time ever I’m entertained :-)”

Kay was later seen on ITV’s Jonathan Ross Show where he brought more chaos by climbing on the set and bringing competition winners on stage.

The comedian joined the show is spectacular fashion by scaling the railings and rearranging the famous skyline.

Jonathan was worried it was a “health and safety hazard” and Peter would fall so shouted at him to get down.

A curious Peter said: “Come on let’s have a little nosey. I’ve not been on this new set.”

“That’s a health and safety hazard,” shouted Jonathan as his guest climbed up on the railings.

The audience gasped when he went up so high that the top half of his body was hidden.

A worried Jonathan said: “No you’re going to hurt yourself. This is going to end badly.”

Peter was more concerned about the skyline than his own safety and was annoyed that the buildings were “just plastic”.