Charity worker Sarah Dransfield landed a date on TV.

The Holmfirth woman, who had a leg amputated after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of bone cancer, appeared on Channel 4s First Dates last night.

Sarah, 21, who works at her family’s Marstons Chicken shop in Leeds Road, Bradley, went on a date with a nervous rugby player called Phil.

And viewers saw at the end that they had been on more dates since.

On the C4 programme inspiring Sarah revealed how losing her leg to cancer had affected dating, saying: “When I first went dating I had the (false) leg covered up so dates couldn’t see it.

“Now I get it on so they can see it in the open.”

She said surgeons had to remove the leg in order to save her life: “I went down to theatre kicking and screaming. My dad said it was horrendous.”

Her date Phil reassured her, saying: “You are a beautiful girl and I have total admiration for you.”

At the end the pair agreed to meet again. Both said “happy days” in unison.

The narrator told viewers: “Two months later Sarah and Phil are officially an item. Their most recent date was at the beach where Phil carried Sarah into the sea.”

Sarah has used her experience to inspire others, joining forces with the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust, Teenage Cancer Trust and the Ellen McArthur Trust to show having a false leg isn’t a barrier to living a full life.