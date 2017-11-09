The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sia has been hailed a 'goddess' after she tweeted a nude picture of herself which she said someone was trying to sell.

The singer, 41, tweeted out the picture which is credited 'FameFlyNet Pictures', saying: "Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!"

The tweet refers to her forthcoming album, Everyday is Christmas.

Sia, who is known for hiding her face under masks and wigs, has had a string of solo hits and has also written for Rihanna, Beyonce, Katy Perry and Adele.

To date the tweet has been retweeted more than 185,000 times and liked more than 600,000 times.

Thousands of fans tweeted their support.