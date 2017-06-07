Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Meltham company will be featured on a TV programme tomorrow.

Meltham-based engineer Andy Pullen has come up with a brand new product called a soundbathe that will feature on the first episode of the new series of DIY SOS: The Big Build on BBC 1 on Thursday.

Andy said: “The soundbathe is a nifty little gadget that turns your bath into a giant speaker and plays music from any Bluetooth-enabled device.

“We met a researcher from the BBC at a trade show in London last year and she was really excited and thought that it would be a great sensory product for disabled kids as you can feel the vibrations in the water as well as hear the music. She already had it in mind for this particular family in Kent – two dads who have adopted four children, three with disabilities and complex medical needs and when they started planning the filming they got back in touch.”

Andy owns a company called TechVision which specialises in waterproof TVs and has previously been featured on Channel 4’s Grand Designs.

The show, which will be broadcast on Thursday at 8.55pm, features one of the biggest and most ambitious projects that the Big Build team have ever done. The family of seven were crammed into a three-bedroom bungalow with one child sleeping in the living room and one in a boot room and medical supplies crammed in everywhere and so the team decided to knock everything down and build a brand new, bespoke five bedroom home in just nine days. And central to this new design were unique bathrooms that suited the needs of this unique family.

Andy added: “One of the key parts of the design was a hi-tech adjustable height bath with hoists and our soundbathe was the icing on the cake to make bath time a more calming, fun and sensory experience for all the family.

“We’ve also had a lovely letter from the family saying how it has revolutionised their bath times. Their teenager loves baths and music and is now in the bath for hours singing his heart out and their younger son loves feeling the vibrations.”