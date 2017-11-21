The video will start in 8 Cancel

Think the stars of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here are doing it for free out of kindness? Think again.

Depending on their star power celebs on the show are getting between £25,000 and £250,000 to appear on the prime time ITV show.

Suddenly the idea of getting covered in nasty insects doesn't sound quite so terrible.

And the suffering in the bush tucker trials fades further when you discover the stars of the show are getting luxuries off-screen.

According to The Mirror boxer Amir Khan has pocketed the biggest check (£250,000) while Boris Johnson's dad Stanley will trouser £200,000.

Soap actors Jamie Lomas and Jenny McAlpine plus The Saturday's singer Vanessa White are believed to be earning £125,000 for their time on the show.

WAG Rebekah Vardy is also expected to be somewhere within the £100,000 region, as is Georgia Toffolo, who are both considered worthy investments for their 'babe' credentials.

Unfortunately, not everybody can bring sex appeal to the table.

Jack Maynard, Dennis Wise and comedian Shappi Khorsandi are all thought to be on a relatively modest £25,000.

And that's not all...

The 'jungle' where the contestants stay is covered by a weather controlled canopy to protect them from the elements .

They don't have to take an axe to the logs because the wood comes in prechopped.

And while the celebs might appear to be living off rations it's not unknown for producers to bring in a takeaway if they're getting 'hangry'.