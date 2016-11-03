Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Filming of a top TV show has returned to Calderdale.

Last Tango in Halifax returns for a two-part Christmas special and film crews are currently on location across the area.

They’ve been spotted at Shibden Park and the Halifax Vandals rugby club.

And while reports suggest Huddersfield will get a mention in the show the town may not feature as instead scenes referred to on screen as Huddersfield have already been shot in Bolton!

Meet Happy Valley writer Sally Wainwright — and get a sneak peek of her new drama

It comes days before the show’s writer Sally Wainwright, who also penned Happy Valley which is filmed in the Calder Valley, will appear at Huddersfield University at the second annual JB Priestley Lecture.

She’ll appear at the Diamond Jubilee Lecture Theatre on Wednesday November 9 at 7pm, Places can be booked online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-2nd-annual-jb-priestley-lecture-tickets-27698854018?aff=es2