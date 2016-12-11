Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield policeman Jason Southwell is to appear on Channel 4 gameshow Deal Or No Deal On Tour on Monday.

But it will be a gameshow with a difference as it has been filmed on one of the most iconic trains in history, The Flying Scotsman.

Jason is the first contestant in the new series which takes the programme on tour.

The 30-year-old joins host Noel Edmonds, the infamous phone, 22 red boxes and The Banker himself, to play for a jackpot of £250,000 in the show.

Ahead of his game he said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I’ll never be on the Flying Scotsman again so what better way to do that than playing Deal Or No Deal?”

Throughout Deal Or No Deal On Tour games will be played at the top of Blackpool Tower, inside the Eden Project, underground in Wookey Hole cave, in the Great Hall at Longleat House, the foyer of wondrous Kelvingrove, at medieval Warwick Castle, an art museum in Glasgow, not to mention London’s Alexandra Palace and the Trafford Centre in Manchester along with a flight from 37,000 feet over the skies of Britain.

Noel said: “These shows are some of the most ambitious ever attempted on television – the sky has quite literally been the limit for this incredibly special series.”

Watch Jason’s game on The Flying Scotsman on Channel 4 at 4pm on Monday, December 12.