Removal man Clinton St Hilaire got a surprise this week when he discovered the identity of his latest client.

Clinton and his team unexpectedly found themselves shifting furniture for Playboy model and reality TV star Chloe Khan.

The Fixby father-of-three, who runs removals and courier business Van Assistance For You, was drafted in to move Chloe’s furniture and other belongings into storage prior to her moving out of her home at Harewood.

Chloe, whose TV appearances have included X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother, also engaged Clinton’s girlfriend, Davina Bywater, who has her own domestic and commercial cleaning service, D Commercial, to ensure the property looked spick and span.

Clinton said the two-day contract had come out of the blue after he was recommended for the job by friends on social media.

His interest was piqued when he was told the job was of a confidential nature.

He said: “I thought it must be someone trying to avoid an ex-lover or something!”

He added: ”When Chloe phoned me her voice sounded familiar and I asked if she was Chloe Khan. She started laughing and said ‘maybe’. I thought, why would she say that if she wasn’t?” Following the phone call Clinton went on WhatsApp and was able to confirm it was her.

After meeting her in person Clinton said: “She is such a nice down to earth girl. She has been making us cups of tea and getting us food. She is awesome, very kind and considerate. Behind all the glamour and fame she’s a very normal person.”

Clinton, who was joined on the job by Davina and colleagues Brian Fill and Robbie Sallis, posted on Facebook: “We moved our very first celebrity today and we didn’t see it coming! Wow Chloe Khan what a pleasure!!” And he added: “Who will be next?”

Clinton hit the Examiner headlines in March this year with his £5 Note 100 Challenge encouraging people who struggle to save money to set themselves a target of saving 100 £5 notes. The challenge, which he developed as a motivational tool, captured the imagination of followers on Facebook who posted pictures of their own collections of fivers.

Among them one woman saved £5,000 as a result of taking up the challenge to pay for her wedding while a man saved up enough to pay for his first holiday in 14 years.