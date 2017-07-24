Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jodie Whittaker is to play a doctor of a different kind in a new BBC drama.

Recently announced as the new Doctor Who, Huddersfield-born Jodie will be seen starring as an NHS doctor in a new medical drama. Or rather – a pretend doctor.

The first episode featuring the first female Doctor Who won’t air until Christmas.

But BBC One’s new four-part drama Trust Me is coming sooner than that with Jodie, from Skelmanthorpe, playing nurse Cath Hardacre.

Speaking earlier this year, Jodie said: “I’m so excited to be a part of this project. It’s an incredibly challenging piece with a fantastic cast and crew.

“I haven’t played a role like this before.”

Cath Hardacre, who lost her job for whistle-blowing, steals her best friend’s identity as a senior doctor.

Her ex and father of their daughter, Karl, also lost his job but turned to alcohol instead.

So Cath takes drastic measures to provide for their daughter and moves to Edinburgh to start a new life.

Writer and doctor Dan Sefton wrote extensively for medical dramas such as Holby City and Doctors. He also created ITV’s medical drama The Good Karma Hospital.

Joining Jodie will be Emun Elliott who will play Dr Andy Brenner, a senior doctor within the A&E department, and Sharon Small who will play Dr Brigitte Rayne, the consultant in charge of the department.

Best-known for his role as Neil in The Inbetweeners, Blake Harrison will play Karl.

No date has yet been announced for the start of Trust Me but a teaser at the weekend said: “Coming soon.”