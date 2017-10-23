Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jodie Whittaker will have three new assistants when she becomes Doctor Who.

The BBC has announced that Bradley Wash, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole will be the her co-stars when she becomes the 13th person to take on the lead role in Doctor Who.

The trio will appear as the Doctor’s “companions” Graham, Yasmin and Ryan in the next 10-week series, due to broadcast in autumn 2018.

Broadchurch and Trust Me star Whittaker – from Skelmanthorpe – will take over in the Tardis from Peter Capaldi when the Time Lord regenerates as a woman for the first time after the Christmas special.

Writer Chris Chibnall described the new assistants as “three of Britain’s brightest talents.”

And the addition of Mandip Gill adds another Yorkshire actress to the line-up as she’s from Leeds.

Actor, comedian and quiz show host Bradley Walsh was widely tipped to be the Doctor’s new assistant.

A fan of the show for 50 years, the former Coronation Street actor told the BBC: “I remember watching William Hartnell as the first Doctor. Black and white made it very scary for a youngster like myself.

“I was petrified, but even though I’d watch most of it from behind the sofa through my fingers, I became a fan.

“Am I thrilled to be part of this whole groundbreaking new dawn for the Doctor? Oh yes!”

Both Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole have spent time on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

Tosin said: “I’m grateful and excited to be a part of this journey with the team. I’m looking forward to jumping in this Doctor Who universe.”

Mandip, 29, is also best known for her work on Hollyoaks as Phoebe McQueen, which was her TV debut in 2012.

She first appeared on the teen soap as troubled teen Phoebe Jackson, who was later adopted by the McQueen family, and bowed out from the soap in 2015 as a victim of the Gloved Hand Killer.

Since then she has appeared in Cuckoo, The Good Karma Hospital, Doctors and Casualty.

The actress, who will play Yasmin, said: “I am over the moon to be joining the Doctor Who family. This is an iconic show with an amazing fanbase and I look forward to everything that brings.

“Certain roles seem unattainable and this is one of those, so much so I didn’t believe it to be true for the first few weeks.

“To be working alongside the likes of Jodie, Bradley and my old friend Tosin is thrilling.

“This show is worlds away from the work I’ve done previously and that’s the part that excites me the most.”