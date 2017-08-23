Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cult comedy The League of Gentlemen will be back on screen later this year for three special episodes.

BBC2 has confirmed that the much-loved comedy is returning to commemorate the 20th anniversary since the League made their debut on BBC Radio.

The classic comedy will once again be filmed in Hadfield, just outside Glossop, which doubled as Royston Vasey.

Previous episodes have involved filming in Marsden.

A BBC spokesman said: “BBC Two can confirm that the much-loved and critically-acclaimed comedy The League Of Gentlemen will be back on screen later this year for three special episodes, to commemorate the twentieth anniversary since their debut on BBC Radio.

“Their career launched with the BBC in the same year they won the Perrier Award for Comedy at the 1997 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

“Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith and Jeremy Dyson will be reuniting for a return to Royston Vasey. The League Of Gentlemen ran for three series on BBC Two and won the Rose D’Or and the BAFTA for Best Comedy Series in 2000.”

Shearsmith, a former Bretton Hall College student who helped create the comedy, tweeted just two words: “We’re back.”

The new episodes are expected to be aired in the autumn.