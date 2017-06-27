Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

‘NEVER work with animals and children’ or so the saying goes...

But vet Dr James Greenwood, who grew up in Lindley, clearly didn’t take the hint as he’s appeared in the new CBBC show The Pets Factor.

James has been treating household pets for more than a decade and some of his first work experience was acquired at Donaldson’s Vets in Aspley.

James already had a taste for TV after appearing on BBC show The Great Pottery Throw Down a few years ago - so when he saw a call out from Leeds based production company True North he applied and is one of four vets to be featured.

James,

who now lives in Bristol, said: “The programme was really fun to do. We filmed it over about two and a half months so it was quite a big commitment but the production company were great.

“The thing with children is it just brings that element of surprise to filming. Kids just come out with something that makes you laugh, which makes for great reactions and a fun show.

“The show is ‘fluffy’ but there are aspects which are a bit more grown up and good lessons for pet ownership.”

The Pet’s Factor airs on Tuesdays at 5.30pm on CBBC or on BBC iPlayer.