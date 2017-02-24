Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sir Patrick Stewart has revealed how he thought he was circumcised for years – until his wife told him otherwise.

The Mirfield-born actor makes the shocking confession on tonight’s Graham Norton Show, confirming his manhood is fully intact.

His revelation came following a conversation with his wife, singer Sunny Ozell.

Speaking on the BBC show, the 76-year-old said his mother had told him he’d had the procedure as a baby and he’d grown up believing her.

He said: “One night with my wife, as you do, we were talking about stuff and I mentioned my circumcision and she said: ‘You’re not circumcised.’

“I said: ‘What do you mean? That’s ridiculous, I should know. All my life my mother has told me it was fashionable at the time.’

“I happened to be seeing my doctor the next day for a check-up so while he was down there I said: ‘By the way, my wife and I have had a little disagreement. I am circumcised, aren’t I?’

“He took a closer look and said: ‘Not! I am Jewish, and definitely know the difference!’”

After telling the intimate story, Sir Patrick – former vice-chancellor of the University of Huddersfield – immediately realised his gaff, adding: “Oh no, my grandchildren will be watching this!”

Sir Patrick stars as Professor X in the new X-Men film and will be on the show tonight at 10.35pm.