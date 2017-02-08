Examiner News Editor Martin Shaw gives his verdict on BBC's The Moorside

Thousands tuned in to watch BBC’s The Moorside on Tuesday evening – but for many viewers in Yorkshire, it wasn’t the acting skills up for critique.

While stars Gemma Whelan, Sheridan Smith and Sian Brooke received applause for their portrayal of Karen Matthews and Dewsbury Moor residents, Yorkshire folk weren’t impressed with their accents.

The drama focuses on the search for Shannon Matthews in Dewsbury in 2008 after her mother Karen plotted her kidnap in order to get her hands on the financial reward for her return.

Sheridan Smith plays Julie Bushby, a friend of Matthews’ who helped co-ordinate the search.

But if there’s one thing you should know about playing someone from Yorkshire it’s to never mess with our accent.

One Twitter user wrote the characters’ attempts “made us sound thick”, while others were confused by some of the cast apparently sounding as though they’d confused the two sides of the Pennines.

Twitter user @DanTheDazzler wrote: “Why on earth is everyone talking with a Manchester accent if it’s set in f****** Dewsbury?”

Another wrote: “If you can’t do a proper Yorkshire accent don’t bother.”

The drama will return on Tuesday next week at 9pm on BBC1.