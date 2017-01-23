Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The BBC is seeking a food-loving northern family to star in its latest series Back in Time for Tea.

Casting is about to begin on the BBC2 show, which carries on from the successful and popular Back in Time for the Weekend and BAFTA nominated Back in Time for Dinner.

Producers are looking for a family with two or more children aged 8+ who would be available to film during the summer holidays and October half term 2017. They would immerse themselves in the lives and diets of working people in Northern England over the last 150 years.

A spokeswoman said: “It will be an exciting and educational opportunity for a local family to find out about the lives led by previous generations – where they lived, what work they did, what they ate and how they cooked it.”

The latest casting also coincides with the transmission of Further Back in Time for Dinner, which starts airing tomorrow night (Jan 24) on BBC2. In the series, the Robshaw family travels back to the turn of the 20th century as they discover how the transformation in the food we ate helped create the modern family.

Examiner readers who wish to apply should contact backintime@walltowall.co.uk