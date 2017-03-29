Couple caught on camera appearing to have sex in

Model Chanice Horrocks has had a ‘make-under’ after her mum said her clothes and make-up were too over the top.

The 23-year-old from Huddersfield has been dubbed the Black Barbie because of her revealing outfits, hair extensions and glamorous looks.

It used to take her three hours to get ready but after a TV show transformation her look is now understated.

Chanice, who features on channel 5Star at 8 tonight, said: “My husband Rob nominated me as he thinks my clothes are outrageous and crazy.

“He wanted me to have a natural look as it takes me hours to get ready.”

The former All Saints College pupil thinks the new look will help realise her dream of opening a fashion boutique.

“I want to be taken seriously as a businesswoman,” she said.

“I don’t think I was being taken seriously. I want to be treated respectfully.”

Her new toned down look impressed mum Sonia and dad Bernard who live in Huddersfield.

“Rob said he likes the new, more natural look. My mum said my make-up used to be over the top.”

Chanice, now living in Batley and studying for a fashion degree, said: “My make-up is toned down, my hair isn’t as big and the clothes cover up more.”