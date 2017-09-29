Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of dark comedy The League of Gentlemen are hoping to catch a glimpse of the stars as film crews descend on locations on the other side of the Pennines.

BBC film crews were in Hadfield, near Glossop, on Wednesday this week and will be back in the village again on Sunday and Monday, October 1 and 2, before returning on Sunday October 8 and Tuesday October 10.

In a letter to residents of Hadfield and Padfield, the BBC said: “As you may already be aware, we are scheduled to film scenes for the special anniversary episodes of the BBC comedy The League of Gentlemen in and around Hadfield over the coming weeks.”

It adds: “Our schedule takes us to numerous locations across Derbyshire and the North-West, including the following filming days in Hadfield itself.”

The dates for Hadfield are:

* Sunday October 1 - Hadfield Upper Hall for interior scenes

* Monday October 2 - Station Road for exterior shop scenes

* Monday October 8 - Main ‘Royston Vasey’ exterior filming day at the junction of Station Road and Railway Street. Traffic management is expected to be needed in the morning

* Tuesday October 10 - Final day of filming exterior shop scenes

Fans of the cult comedy have been keeping a close eye on social media for news of filming dates and locations.

Some have been sending tweets to actors including Mark Gatiss and Reece Shearsmith.

One fan, Glen Hattersley, asked Gatiss on Twitter: “Are you allowed to tell us fans how long you are location filming for? Would love to visit Hadfield and see some magic being made.”