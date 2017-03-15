Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

IF you’ve been a Sky customer for a year or longer you could be overpaying almost £140 each year.

Some Sky viewers are paying as much as £696 per year if they have the movies and sports package.

But if you’ve not already got a discounted subscription this trick could save you the difference.

One word of warning though – while this should work to get you a discount, you will also be signing up to a new contract.

So only do it if you’re happy to stay with Sky for another year.

1) Log into your account at sky.com

2) Find the “thinking of leaving Sky” page by clicking on this link.

3) At the bottom of that page at the right hand side is the subheading “Still looking to cancel?” Click on the SKY TV option underneath (bottom right of the picture above).

4) If you are eligible for a discount you should be directed to a questionnaire page, which will ask you why you want to cancel your package. Click on “worried about the cost”.

5) Again, if eligible, you will be directed to a page offering you a discount on your bill depending on your account. This could be for as much as a 20% discount.

6) If you are happy with the terms and conditions (READ THEM FIRST) click confirm and you’ve just saved yourself some money.