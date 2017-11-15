The video will start in 8 Cancel

Corrie actress Jennie McAlpine, Boris Johnson's dad Stanley and Made In Chelsea's Georgia "Toff" Toffolo are among the contestants on this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

ITV have confirmed the line-up of celebrity jungle challenge and have released photos of all the contestants in their jungle gear.

Hopefuls include boxer Amir Khan, comedian Shappi Khorsandi, Saturdays singer Vanessa White, Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas, YouTube personality Jack Maynard, ex-footballer Dennis Wise and Rebekah Vardy, wife of England footballer Jamie.

The hit programme challenges the 10 celebrities to rough it out in the Australian jungle, surviving notorious Bushtucker Trials which involve immersing themselves in creepy crawlies to win food and treats for themselves and their fellow contestants.

This will be particularly interesting for Stanley Johnson who says he's never seen the programme before.

TV duo Ant and Dec are returning to present I'm A Celebrity for its 17th series.

Last year's series was won by Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt, who is now one of the presenters for spin-off show I'm A Celebrity... Extra Camp.

Comedian Joel Dommett, who was a runner-up behind Moffatt last year, will also host the companion programme along with former King of the Jungle Joe Swash.