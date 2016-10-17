Take your treasures to be valued on Dickinson's Real Deal

David Dickinson is bringing his Dickinson's Real Deal show to Dewsbury Town Hall

Find out how much your antiques and family heirlooms are worth when Dickinson’s Real Deal comes to Dewsbury.

The ITV show, hosted by presenter David Dickinson, is heading to Dewsbury Town Hall next month to offer free valuations for antiques and collectibles.

The town hall will be open 9am-5pm for the show, and visitors will have the chance to sell their items to one of the Real Deal dealers or go to auction.

Dickinson's Real Deal at Coventry Transport Museum. David Dickinson gives advice to Barbara Garrett.

David Dickinson will be on hand to keep an eye on the deals and offer advice when needed.

There’s no need to book — but people wishing to have an item valued need to bring a photo ID.

Dickinson’s Real Deal will be at Dewsbury Town Hall on Saturday November 5.

For more information, call the show’s hotline number on 0117 9707618.