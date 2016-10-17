Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Take your treasures to be valued on Dickinson's Real Deal

ITV show hosted by David Dickinson coming to Dewsbury

David Dickinson is bringing his Dickinson's Real Deal show to Dewsbury Town Hall
David Dickinson is bringing his Dickinson's Real Deal show to Dewsbury Town Hall

Find out how much your antiques and family heirlooms are worth when Dickinson’s Real Deal comes to Dewsbury.

The ITV show, hosted by presenter David Dickinson, is heading to Dewsbury Town Hall next month to offer free valuations for antiques and collectibles.

The town hall will be open 9am-5pm for the show, and visitors will have the chance to sell their items to one of the Real Deal dealers or go to auction.

Dickinson's Real Deal at Coventry Transport Museum. David Dickinson gives advice to Barbara Garrett.
Dickinson's Real Deal at Coventry Transport Museum. David Dickinson gives advice to Barbara Garrett.

David Dickinson will be on hand to keep an eye on the deals and offer advice when needed.

There’s no need to book — but people wishing to have an item valued need to bring a photo ID.

Dickinson’s Real Deal will be at Dewsbury Town Hall on Saturday November 5.

For more information, call the show’s hotline number on 0117 9707618.

Today's top stories

Terrifying 'clown' attack in Deighton Mass brawl on Ale Trail Death at Deighton train station Latest crimes in Huddersfield
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Meet Happy Valley writer Sally Wainwright — and get a sneak peek of her new drama

The Huddersfield-born writer will talk about her life and work at the University of Huddersfield

Related Tags

Organisations
ITV
Places
Dewsbury Town Hall

Recommended in TV

Most Read in News

  1. Deighton
    Man dies after being hit by a train at Deighton Railway Station
  2. Kirklees Council
    'Illegal' Huddersfield DIY store ignores Kirklees Council trading ban
  3. Slaithwaite
    All-time low for Ale Trail as mass brawl erupts in front of children on Slaithwaite train
  4. Deighton
    Knife-wielding clown tried to snatch three-month-old baby in Deighton
  5. West Yorkshire Police
    Arrests made following "large scale disorder" in Batley

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent