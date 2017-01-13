Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The BBC’s Flog It! team is coming back to Huddersfield.

And presenter Paul Martin has issued an invitation to local folk to go along and have their antiques and family heirlooms valued for free at its valuation day, to be held at Huddersfield Town Hall on Friday, February 10.

The popular show follows Dickinson’s Real Deal, which attracted hundreds of people when it came to Dewsbury Town Hall last November.

“If you’re interested in selling your items, our experts will consider putting them into auction and flogging them for you,” said Mr Martin. “You could end up on television and with a tidy sum in your pocket.”

Flog It! has made many significant finds over its 16 series, including a rare Aboriginal broad shield kept in a wardrobe which sold for £30,000.

The show’s experts also discovered an unusual Royal Doulton Spook figurine in Blackpool which had been bought at a car boot sale for £2. It went on to sell at auction for £5,000.

Mr Martin added: “I’m really pleased to be bringing the show back to Huddersfield. Our last visit was 12 years ago when we filmed at the Galpharm Stadium. I hope as many people as possible will come along.”

Doors open at 9.30am and close at 4pm. The team will value “just about any antique or collectable.”

Items will be sold at Gary Don Auctions in Leeds on February 28.