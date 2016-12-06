Trailer for Last Tango in Halifax Christmas special

Viewers can have a sneak-peak of the two-part Last Tango in Halifax Christmas special.

The hit BBC One show returns on December 19 and 20 and the TV network has released a trailer which sees the main character Catherine (Sarah Lancashire) move into a ramshackle farmhouse in Huddersfield.

Her character relocates to Huddersfield for a new headship but her move to a new family home doesn’t go down all that well with Celia (Anne Reid) and Alan (Derek Jacobi).

During the big pre-Christmas shop, Caroline tells Gillian the truth about why she had to take the new headship.

The story also sees Gillian’s mounting guilt over Eddie’s death drive her to make a life-changing decision. It’s the night of Celia’s play and a twist of fate means Alan is forced to confront his fears.

The story is set two years on from when the show was last on our TV screens.

Alan has a difficult conversation with Gilian about where he’d like to be buried.

Filming took place in Halifax as well as parts of Lancashire, which will appear on screen as Huddersfield.

The show airs on BBC One on Monday December 19 and Tuesday December 20 at 9pm.