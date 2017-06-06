Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A singer from Huddersfield blew X Factor judges away after bravely taking on an Adele hit.

Alexandra Matsi has made the live shows of the Greek version of the reality series following a recent move back to her home country with fiancé Mickaelis, having studied and worked at the University of Huddersfield for eight years.

Alexandra, 27, who studied hospitality before working at the University, wowed judges after talking about her time in the town and how she got to meet Sir Patrick Stewart and Prince Andrew on their visits as Chancellors.

The songstress, who previously lived in Edgerton, has been singing all her life at parents Agneta and Kosta’s restaurant in Rhodes, but has only recently started taking it more seriously.

Alexandra’s sister Anna and husband Gregory Murphy, who live at Ainley Top, have travelled out to the Greek resort to support her.

Gregory, a teacher at North Huddersfield Trust School, said: “She’s been singing since she was a child - she thought she would give the X Factor a go because people kept telling her to go for it.

“Everyone is really proud of her. She sang Zombie by The Cranberries in her audition and then Adele’s Somebody Like You, which was really brave as they’re not easy songs to sing.

“If she does well she would love to compete in Eurovision - she’s a massive Eurovision fan.”