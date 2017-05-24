Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former actor Piers Mettrick has more reason than many to mourn the passing of James Bond actor Sir Roger Moore.

The two became friends when Piers bumped into him – quite literally – at Pinewood Studios in the 1980s.

And when Piers’ mother Pat was dying of cancer a year ago – the illness which was to claim the lives of both Sir Roger and his own step daughter Christina – the actor recorded a video especially for her.

In the video, he said he was sorry to hear that Pat was ill but told her that “all around you are people who love you.”

Piers, who has appeared in TV shows including Shameless, Emmerdale and A Touch of Frost, said Sir Roger’s death had come as “a bit of a shock”. He said: “I knew he was ill. I’d been told a few months ago he was not well, but I respected his wishes to say nothing about it.”

Said Piers: “I have known him since 1984. I met him when he was filming A View to a Kill. I was 20 years old working for hospital radio and interviewing Geoff Freeman, the publicist on the film at Pinewood. I was looking at doors and literally walked into Roger. I apologised and he said ‘That’s quite alright’. I ended up interviewing him at the same time as I interviewed Geoff.”

Piers, who lives in Halifax, said: “I kept in touch with Sir Roger over the years. “He was always charming. There’s no pretensions – what you see is what you get – and he had time for everybody. He gave more time to the Bond fans than any other actor who has played Bond.

“He has done some wonderful things for me and my family. The video he sent for my mum before she passed away. He didn’t have to do that. That was more than I’d ever hoped for.”

Piers said Sir Roger’s own favourite Bond film was The Spy Who Loved Me. Outside the 007 franchise, the actor was most proud of the Man Who Haunted Himself, an unusually dark movie for the actor known for his suave and humorous on-screen persona.

Piers praised Sir Roger’s work for children’s charity UNICEF, to which he was introduced by Audrey Hepburn. Piers said the actor would have been devastated by the deaths of so many young children in the Manchester terrorist attack.

He said Sir Roger had happily parodied himself in films like Spiceworld. “He had fun with himself and that’s what we should all take away from this,” said Piers. I’ve never heard a bad word said about him and I don’t think I ever will. I will miss him deeply.”