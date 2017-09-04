The video will start in 8 Cancel

A trailer for a new BBC drama partially filmed in Kirklees has been released.

The BBC are promoting Gunpowder, featuring Game of Thrones heart throb Kit Harington and Hollywood star Liv Tyler, as ‘coming soon’.

They are teasing viewers with a trailer where Kit Harington as Robert Catesby talks inside a gloomy dungeon, setting the scene of the Gunpowder plot that is now marked as ‘Bonfire Night’.

Gunpowder was filmed in Yorkshire with Oakwell Hall near Birstall used as a location along with Beverley Minster and locations in Keighley.

Kirklees Council confirmed in February that film crews used the great hall at the Grade 1 listed 16th century venue as a backdrop for some scenes.

The three-part series is based on the notorious Gunpowder Plot when a group of persecuted Catholics plotted to blow up Parliament in 1605.

History has Guy Fawkes as the man who dreamed up the plot yet its driving force was Catesby, a 33-year old Warwickshire gentleman and the original architect of the Catholic plot to destroy the Protestant parliament and King.

The series will also star Peter Mullan (Top of the Lake), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), and Liv Tyler (Lord Of The Rings).