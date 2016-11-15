Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield screenwriter Sally Wainwright will be making a whistlestop visit to Calderdale to launch her new BBC drama.

To Walk Invisible is the Happy Valley writer’s latest work and documents the lives of the Bronte sisters.

Parts of the one-off film have been filmed in Calder Valley, although most of the drama is set in the Brontes’ home village of Haworth.

It stars Game of Thrones actor Jonathon Pryce and Happy Valley’s Charlie Murphy (who played PCSO Ann Gallagher in the police drama) and will air next month.

A special preview of the drama will be screened at the Hebden Bridge Picture House on Tuesday, December 13, where Sally will discuss the writing and production.

Sally said: “I am honoured the BBC asked me to bring to life this fascinating family in a story set in the heart of West Yorkshire, a place which means so much to me.

“Something about the lives of these three brilliant, talented Yorkshire women seems to touch people at a very deep level.

“I was absolutely determined to give people in Yorkshire a chance to see To Walk Invisible before everyone else.”

Doors to the screening will open at 6pm and tickets can be requested at http://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/to_walk_invisible_13dec16 .