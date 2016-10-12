Yorkshire halloumi chosen for reality show My Kitchen Rules UK

A top cheesemaker is set for a star turn on TV.

Today at 5pm, Linthwaite cheesemaker Razan Alsous and partner Raghid Sandouk will cook for Michelin star chef Michael Caines on Channel 4 programme My Kitchen Rules UK.

They feature among the Yorkshire cooks and while we can’t reveal too much about Razan’s turn on the programme, she promises to do her adoptive county proud.

Razan said: “I feature as part of the Yorkshire region and the programme sees cooks invite people into their homes and cook for the chefs and other contestants.

“Well my house was too small so we used the restaurant – Landings 72 – at Kirklees College.

“I got to cook for chef Michael Caines who is a brilliant chef, plus food writer Prue Leith.

“My theme was Arabian Nights and I used inspiration from the Middle East in my food.

“It was a very challenging but enjoyable process.”

Her menu includes her own halloumi with stuffed portabello mushrooms with a meatball main dish.

Razan fled war in her home country Syria and moved to Huddersfield, where she now runs a successful cheese-making factory Yorkshire Dama Cheese, set up with help from the West Yorkshire Enterprise Agency.

Among other cheeses, her factory produces a range of halloumi cheese made from Yorkshire milk.

Halloumi cheese maker Razan Alsous - 1010, Manchester Road, Linthwaite.

My Kitchen Rules UK is based on a programme that originated in Australia.

In the UK version, 16 pairs of entrepreneurial amateur cooks will launch a ‘pop-up’ restaurant for one ambitious night in a bid to scoop the £10,000 prize and the right to say ‘My Kitchen Rules’.

Razan used Kirklees College’s restaurant after linking up with the college recently.

Her Yorkshire Dama firm has been working with the team at the college’s new Process Manufacturing Centre to see how they can make their cheese production more efficient and reduce costs.

It comes after the cheesemaker opened a deli in the Packhorse Centre in Huddersfield selling their own and other local food products.

Other projects in the pipeline include plans to take on an apprentice.

Razan added: “We will be creating several employment opportunities for local people and looking to take on an apprentice.

“We just want to help the community which has supported us and will do whatever we can to give our thanks.”