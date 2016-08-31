Couple and first-time buyers Andrea and James from Bolster Moor on Location Location Location

Some of Huddersfield’s most picturesque locations were showcased on a TV property show last night (Tuesday) - misleadingly billed as the Peak District.

The Channel 4 show Location Location Location featured two sets of househunters who were shown various properties in and around the town.

Beauty spots included Scholes, South Crosland, Armitage Bridge, Meltham, Brockholes and Taylor Hill.

Host Phil Spencer had his work cut out trying to find a suitable home for couple Andrea and James who were living with Andrea’s parents in Bolster Moor.

This week's episode was filmed in and around Huddersfield

Viewers took to social media to say the couple were being a bit too fussy and seemed “impossible to please”.

Phil showed them five properties within their £250,000 budget but they weren’t very impressed.

Kirstie Allsopp helped would-be buyer Anne and her teenage son Vinnie. They were shown houses in Meltham, Brockholes and Taylor Hill. She liked the Taylor Hill house the most.

An underground dining room was a star feature of a property in South Crosland

The show, broadcast on Tuesday evening, featured locations including the The Sands House pub at Crosland Hill and The Woodman Inn, Thunderbridge.

Viewers were quick to point out that the ‘Peak District’ billing wasn’t accurate.

One of the local properties shown on the show

Diane Cooper, writing on the show’s Facebook page, said: “Programme info said Peak District. You were definitely not in the Peak District.”

Viewer Ciara Carson wrote: “Both sets of prospective buyers were so annoying and impossible to please. I did a lot of shouting at the TV.”