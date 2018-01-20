Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’ve ever fancied being on the big screen - or the small one - then here’s your chance.

For a company which provides extras for films and TV programmes is coming to West Yorkshire looking for new talent.

Comedian Ricky Gervais did a send-up about people in these support roles in his sitcom Extras a few years ago so here’s your chance to see what it’s really like.

Uni-versalEXTRAS are heading to Leeds on the lookout for supporting artists to join their books.

The Pinewood Studios based casting agency are one of the UK’s leading agencies with a track record for supplying supporting artistes to film, broadcast and commercial clients.

Events co-ordinator Amy Leyshon said: “This is a fabulous opportunity for the people of Yorkshire to get involved in a number of film and television productions being filmed across the region in the coming months. The open casting itself is free to attend and any roles obtained are paid work – the only requirement is that any person attending must be over 16½ years of age with the right to work in the UK.

‘We work on the biggest and best feature films and have provided supporting artists for numerous projects including Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Justice League, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Paddington 2. We have some exciting projects coming up in and around Leeds so are looking for people to come and register to work as supporting artists with us. We look forward to meeting everyone!”

The casting will take place from 10am-4pm on Sunday, January 28 at The Studio Leeds, Riverside West, Leeds LS1 4AW.