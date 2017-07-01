Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mass brawl involving 20 men broke out at McDonald’s in Huddersfield town centre this morning.

Det Insp Ian Thornes of Kirklees CID said: “We received a call at 4.20am that up to 20 people were fighting at McDonald’s on John William Street this morning.

“Police attended and a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing violent disorder.

“In addition another man has been arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

“I would like to reassure the public that no weapons were used and no-one was injured.

“The investigation is continuing and we are reviewing the CCTV to see whether anyone else can be identified.”

He said it was unclear what had triggered the brawl. It’s understood the majority of the people involved left as soon as the police arrived.