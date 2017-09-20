Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two deserving youngsters got the VIP treatment when they went to watch Huddersfield Town’s Premier League clash with Leicester City.

Eight-year-old twins Melody and Bobby Watts were joined by mum Jill and dad John in the director’s box at the John Smith’s Stadium for the game last Saturday – thanks to charity Box4Kids, which gives disabled and poorly children the chance to attend sports and entertainment events.

The Mirfield youngsters, pupils at Hopton Primary School, were diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at the age of just eight weeks.

They regularly attend Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) as part of their treatment for the condition – which can affect the lungs and digestive system and lead to serious infections. Treatment includes a regime of medicines and physiotherapy.

Huddersfield Town teamed up with charity Box4Kids to give the Watts family a day to remember. The VIPs were given seats in the directors’ box, treated to a pre-game meal and half-time refreshments and met Town player Florent Hadergjonaj.

They were greeted by charity patron Jackie Wild, who volunteered to help the charity after seeing the joy on the face of her son Elliot when he was invited to a match at Anfield. Sadly, within weeks, he died of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Jill, 38, is a PE teacher at Salendine Nook High School, while John, 40, works for Cummins Turbo Technologies at Turnbridge.

Said Jill: “The nurse on the ward at LGI received tickets for the match from the charity and the twins were nominated by the nurses for the treat.

“The match was really good. They got to sit in the directors’ box on comfy seats and had something to eat. They had a perfect view of the pitch and were given clappers so they could make lots of noise. They really enjoyed it.”

Box4Kids was founded by millionaire businessman and Liverpool fan Barrie Wells who wanted to buy a corporate box at Anfield with friends, but did not know how he was going to fill it.

His answer was to give the seats to sick and terminally-ill children to provide them with a fun day out. Now the idea has spread to other football and rugby grounds, including Wembley Stadium.