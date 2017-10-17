Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This haul of deadly weapons was discovered by West Yorkshire police officers after a stolen vehicle was stopped.

Two knives, a crossbow and a bolt were seized by officers with the Roads Policing Unit who arrested two people.

A tweet by the Unit earlier this evening said: “Stolen vehicle stopped. Pursuit prevented. Items seized. Two arrested. We are 100% COMMITTED to keeping you and all of West Yorkshire safe.”

Twitter followers congratulated the officers on the arrests.

One said: “Makes one ask where they were heading and for what reason? Great effort on your part. Thank you.”

Another said: “Great work. Glad these are off the street - culprits and weapons.”

The location of the vehicle stop has not been disclosed.