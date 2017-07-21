Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man fled the scene of a car crash in Holmfirth and got the vehicle’s owner to say it was stolen in a burglary.

Leeds Crown Court heard yesterday (Thurs) Brandon Turner lost control of the Ford Fiesta shortly before 3am on December 4 last year and crashed into the garage of a council house in Cinderhills Road.

Philip Adams, prosecuting, said Turner did not remain at the scene but contacted Samantha Lodge, the registered owner and told her what had happened.

She arranged for a taxi to collect him and his passenger but before she could report the vehicle stolen as they had agreed, officers attended her home as the registered keeper.

She told them the car keys had been on the mantelpiece in the living room and the car must have been stolen in the burglary saying she suspected her ex-partner. At the same time Turner arrived in the taxi and denied any knowledge of the car being taken or the crash.

Mr Adams said one of the constables involved had seen Turner in a pub earlier that night when he went there on an unrelated matter.

The inquiry regarding Lodge’s ex-partner was not pursued and when forensic examination showed Turner’s friend was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash, Turner was arrested and accepted responsibility.

Lodge was also then arrested in March and admitted making a false statement and claim on her insurance policy.

Abdul Shakoor, representing Lodge, said she was a mother-of-three who had never been in trouble with the police before. She now appreciated the seriousness of what she had done. Fortunately the police had not acted on her comments about her ex-partner.

Michael Jowett for Turner said he was in work but had attended with a bag because he “knows the offences merit imprisonment.”

He had expressed genuine remorse for his stupidity and did not want to lose the life he had built for his family and his link with his local church.

Lodge, 40, of Burnside Drive, Holmfirth, admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice and was sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for two years with 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Turner, 23 of Ponyfields Close, Birkby, admitted failing to remain at the scene of an accident, driving without insurance and licence and attempting to pervert the course of justice. He was given 12 months in prison suspended for two years with 200 hours unpaid work and disqualified from driving for two years.