Two men have appeared in court accused of turning a vulnerable woman’s Dalton home into a drug den.

Saul Britton, 21, of Clement Street in Birkby and Brandon Diskin, 20, of Dalton Close in Dalton, each face a string of drug charges.

They appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody yesterday.

Both are charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and cannabis between April 30 and July 26.

Diskin faces additional charges of possession of cocaine, crack cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy on April 26 with intent to supply them.

Prosecutor Bill Astin told the court that both men had been involved in selling Class A drugs in the Dalton area.

They allegedly used a vulnerable drug user’s home for this purpose, turning it into a drug den.

District Judge Michael Fanning sent the men’s case to Leeds Crown Court. They will first appear there on August 25 and both were remanded in custody.