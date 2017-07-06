Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two crashes on the M62 involving sixteen vehicles have caused traffic chaos and left two people injured.

Police were called to the M62 at Ferrybridge, junction 33, at around 5.40 this evening following two separate road traffic incidents on opposite sides of the motorway.

Thirteen vehicles, including a motorbike, were involved in a collision on the eastbound carriageway at junction 33, causing the full closure of the carriageway at the junction while emergency services responded.

A woman from one of the cars suffered a leg injury and a motorcycle rider suffered an injury to his body during the incident. Both were taken to hospital.

At around the same time emergency services were told of a separate incident on the westbound carriageway near junction 33 in which a Land-Rover, Audi car and a Vauxhall car were in collision.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The eastbound carriageway remains closed while the westbound is partially closed.

Police continue to with the Highways Agency to clear the both carriageways and have thanked drivers for their patience.

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes while work to clear the motorway continues.

* Highways England tweeted at around 8.30pm that the M62 had reopened in both directions between junction 33 and 34.