Two Dewsbury men have today (MON) pleaded not guilty to murdering a 32-year-old man who suffered multiple injuries after being hit by a vehicle outside a pub in the town seven months ago.

Khaleem Harris, 20, and Jaelan Herlt, also 20, denied murdering Dewsbury man Jonny Binns when they appeared via a prison video link before a judge at Bradford Crown Court this morning.

The pair also pleaded not guilty to further allegations of manslaughter and violent disorder arising out of the incident outside the Scarborough pub in Thornhill in February.

Harris, of North Road, denied another charge of possessing a cosh on the same occasion.

Herlt, of Derwent Road, and Harris were told by Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC that their trial, which could last for up to six weeks, would be listed to start on January 15.

(Image: West YorkshirePolice)

During a pre-trial hearing lasting about 30 minutes six other Dewsbury men and two 17-year-old youths, also from Dewsbury, formally entered their not guilty pleas to the violent disorder charge.

One of the 17-year-olds pleaded not guilty to a charge of wounding another male complainant and possessing a knuckle-duster.

It was reported at the time of Mr Binns death that he had been struck by a vehicle following a fracas outside the pub on February 17.

All of the defendants apart from Harris and Herlt, had their conditional bail extended until their trial next year.

They are Ryan Scaife, 18, Partridge Crescent, Ashley Longstaff, 19, Lees Hall Road, Thomas Chapman, 18, Edge View, Jonathan Newby, 21, Lees Hall Road, Reece Hinchcliffe, 18, Doubting Road, Kallum Harris, 19, of Ashfield.

They have all denied violent disorder and Newby is the one who has also denied possession of the knuckle-duster and cosh.