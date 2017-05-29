Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are plans for two Huddersfield schools to share a headteacher and governors.

Newsome Junior School and Berry Brow Infant and Nursery have proposed a formal federation and have now put the plans out to staff and parents for consultation.

If it goes ahead the changes will come into effect at the start of September.

In a letter to parents, chair of governors at Berry Brow Kylie Moutell and chair of governors at Newsome Junior Margaret Winter say: “Formal consultation is a statutory process whereby all interested parties, including staff, must be given a copy of the proposals and be allowed at least six weeks to respond in writing regarding the proposal.

“All comments must then be considered by the two governing bodies after which they must decide whether the federation will proceed.”

The proposals stress that the two schools will continue as separate schools but there would only be one headteacher and one governing body.

The plan states that this will mean the schools can be “more effectively managed as a single unit.”

Although staff at the schools would remain at their school in line with their current contract they could be deployed to the other school.

Each school will keep its own budget and the cost of the headteacher’s salary would be split between them and any money saved in the process would “free up resources in the two schools’ budgets for use on other school priorities.”

All comments must be received by July 10 at 3pm.

The proposal concludes: “All the comments received will then be passed to the two governing bodies for them to consider at a joint meeting. They will then decide, separately, whether to go ahead with the proposed federation.”