Two men accused of murdering another outside a pub in Dewsbury have made their first appearance before a Crown Court judge.

Khaleem Harris and Jaelan Herlt are both charged with the murder of Jonny Binns, 32, in February this year.

Mr Binns, of Ings Crescent, Dewsbury, died after an incident outside the Scarborough public house in Thornhill on the evening of Febuary 17.

In a ten minute hearing at Leeds Crown Court, the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC told them the case was in the list in case either was making a bail application, which must be heard by a judge.

Mohammed Nawaz, for Herlt, and Tanveer Quereshi, representing Harris, indicated no application was being made at this stage.

The judge remanded Harris, 20, of North Road, Ravensthorpe, and Herlt, also 20, of Derwent Road, Dewsbury, in custody until a pre-trial preparation hearing on September 4.

He said that hearing would now be at Bradford Crown Court when they would likely be asked to enter a plea.

The court heard several other defendants have been charged with violent disorder in the same incident and they are due to appear before magistrates earlier in September.

Judge Collier was told that if all those defendants are joined with Herlt and Harris in one trial it could last up to seven weeks. He said it was unlikely such a trial could be heard this year but arrangements would be made to start it before the custody time limits for the pair expire in January.

He told the defendants a timetable for service of the case papers would be agreed at the next hearing and said any future bail application should now be made to Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC at Bradford.