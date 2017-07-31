Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men will appear in court tomorrow charged with the murder of Dewsbury man Jonathan Binns.

Jaelen Herlt and Khaleem Harris, both 20 and from Dewsbury, will appear before Kirklees magistrates tomorrow morning charged with murder and violent disorder following an incident earlier this year.

Police were called to the Scarborough Hotel at about 8.35pm on Friday February 17 after a member of the public reported a disturbance outside.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 32-year-old man named Jonathan Binns, known as Jonny, had been knocked down by a car and was left with serious injuries.

Despite efforts by members of the public and emergency services, Jonathan died later in hospital.

A police spokesperson said: "This incident has been subject of a protracted investigation by West Yorkshire Police Homicide Major Enquiry Team and several suspects, all local to the Thornhill area, have been arrested and interviewed in relation to the part they played that night."