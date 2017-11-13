Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Dewsbury men have been released by police probing an alleged arson attack in Dewsbury.

The men aged 42 and 48, were arrested on suspicion of arson at a farm in Thornhill, Dewsbury.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Kirklees District CID are appealing for information regarding the incident in which a fire broke out between 10.45pm on Saturday, November 11 and 12.30am on Sunday, November 12, at Calder View Farm on The Common.

“It is believed the fire, which caused substantial damage to a barn, was started deliberately and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Fire crews were called to the fire at midnight on Sunday and it needed three crews to douse the flames.

The barn, which contained winter feed for animals and other items, was seriously damaged in the blaze.