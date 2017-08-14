Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives say they have arrested two men following an incident in Rastrick on Sunday afternoon when a man was seriously injured with a machete.

Police were called to reports of disorder on St John Street at 2pm. Officers found a man in his 30s had been assaulted. He suffered a slash wound and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A short time later, armed officers began enquiries in the Wyke and Brighouse areas in relation to the assault.

Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and has been released pending further enquiries. A 25-year-old man has been arrested today (Mon) and remains in police custody.

West Yorkshire Police say the victim remains in a stable condition. Police say they believe the disorder to be an isolated incident between people known to each other.

Ian Baker, a 56-year-old self-employed joiner who has lived on the street for three months, said: “The trouble started at 11.30am when I heard a commotion going off. It sounded like someone was kicking a door though it didn’t last long.

“My wife Bev and I were in the back garden at the time. I didn’t go to investigate as it can be a bit ‘choice’ down that end of the street.

“Then later that afternoon we heard it kicking off again. We both came out and I could see a small white car with its windscreen in the process of being smashed up.

“There was a tall, skinny lad shouting a lot of expletives. He was kicking at the white car before turning his attentions to the Ford Transit van. He started laying into that with a child’s scooter and smashing its windscreen with it and its panels.

“Then he seemed to disappear but the police armed response unit arrived and officers suddenly began chasing after him.”

His neighbour, Lesley Hartley, a cleaner at the church, and who has lived on the street for nearly 40 years, said: “I was just doing a bit of weeding when I heard it all kicking off. I saw this one man trying to pull this other person out of a car. He was shouting at him to get out.

“Then I saw him attacking this man with what looked like some kind of a knife, there was some blood and an awful lot of people around, it was mayhem out there. That’s when I phoned the police.

“It has been a quiet street until the last couple of years.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170372485. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.