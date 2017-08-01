Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have appeared in court accused of murdering a man who died following a disturbance outside a Dewsbury pub.

Police were called to the Scarborough Hotel at around 8.35pm on February 17 this year.

A member of the public had reported violence outside the premises and officers found Jonathan Binns, 32, with serious injuries after being knocked down by a car leaving the scene.

Despite efforts by members of the public and emergency services, Mr Binns died later in hospital.

Today Khaleem Harris, 20, of North Road in Ravensthorpe, and Jaelan Herlt, 20, of Derwent Road in Dewsbury, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court charged with his murder,

Both are also accused of violent disorder while Harris faces an additional charge of possession of an offensive weapon, a cosh, in public.

The men, flanked in the custody dock by three security officers, spoke only to confirm their personal details during the brief hearing.

A packed public gallery watched on silently as Harris, wearing dark clothing including a Nike hooded top, appeared beside Herlt, also wearing dark jogging bottoms with a navy jacket and grey T-shirt underneath.

Magistrates sent the men to Leeds Crown Court. They will make their first appearance there this Thursday and were remanded in custody.