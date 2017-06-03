Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police quizzing two Huddersfield men arrested on suspicion of terror offences have been granted permission to hold them for longer.

On Saturday the North East Counter Terrorism Unit was granted warrants of further detention.

The two men, aged 24 and 29, were held on suspicion of offences under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act.

Officers have been granted a further seven days from the time of arrest.

The men were arrested on Thursday, June 1.

Police raided a house in Rudding Street, Crosland Moor, using an explosive device to blow open the front door.

One man is believed to have been arrested from there and another at an address in Sheffield.

Later a third man was arrested in Sheffield on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Armed police remained in Rudding Street for several hours.