A man was hit in the face in the early hours of this morning, Saturday 20th, by a thief who stole his mobile phone and wallet.

Det Insp Ian Thornes of Kirklees CID said the robbery took place on Cross Church Street, Huddersfield town centre, at 4.45am.

He said: “A 25-year-old man was walking along this street when the suspect pretended he needed cash for a taxi.

“He was grabbed by the suspect who said: ‘Give me all your money.’ He then hit him in the face leaving a cut and knocked his glasses off.” The robber also took his Samsung Galaxy.

Almost three hours earlier in an unrelated incident a man was robbed under the railway arches in Lower Viaduct Street, Huddersfield.

Mr Thornes said: “A 19-year-old man was approached at 1.55am by a man who asked him: ‘What he had got?’ When he saw he had a wallet he told him: ‘get that out’ though there was nothing in it apart from a debit card.

“He stole his iPhone 6S and told him that if he told anyone about what happened he would ‘knock him out’.”

The suspect is described as white, 6ft 3ins, of a muscly build and wore a blue top with jeans.

Anyone who is able to help should contact 101 and ask for Kirklees CID.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.