Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men were injured after a fight broke out in Huddersfield town centre.

The two got into a fight on John William Street shortly before 4am this morning (Friday).

Police were called at 3.52am to the street, as members of the public reported the street being cordoned off at the top near McDonalds .

Both men involved in the altercation were taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary to be treated for their injuries. Police added that they made two arrests following the fight.

A spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 20 and 26 have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing.

“Anyone with any information or witnessed this incident is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170487358 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The fight follows a string of incidents on the street and outside McDonald’s . Earlier this month police launched a murder enquiry after Graham Bell, 37, died after he was punched outside the restaurant. Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the attack and later released.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Up to 20 people were involved in a fracas inside the fast food chain earlier this year in July, which resulted in a 20-year-old man being arrested.

In an unrelated incident, 30 people were involved in a brawl outside the same McDonald’s the next night.

A teenager appeared in court last month admitting to a brutal attack outside the same restaurant in May.