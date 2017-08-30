Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have made two further arrests after a gun was fired at a driver who crashed outside Dewsbury Police Station.

The Examiner understands a white Vauxhall Astra was being chased by another car at around 10.40pm on Monday.

The driver tried to escape by driving into the back of the police station in Old Westgate.

The car is thought to have hit the barrier which blocks entry to the compound at the rear of the police station.

Men in the car behind are thought to have fired shots at three men in the Astra. No-one was hurt.

West Yorkshire Police said two men, aged 17 and 29, arrested on Tuesday remain in custody and two others, aged 17 and 19, were held overnight on suspicion of firearms offences.

Det Chief Insp Nicola Bryar, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said what happened was not terror-related and was linked to “on-going local issues.”

Part of Old Westgate was cordoned off for much of the day on Tuesday as forensic officers carried out a detailed search of the scene.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.