Two community centres are being transferred to community groups.

Kirklees councillors backed the move which will see Honley Community Centre on Stoney Lane being transferred to the Netherton Community Centre Ltd, which has already successfully run the Netherton Community Centre and has been leasing the Honley centre since April.

And also being handed over is the Community Centre and Library on Market Street, Birstall, transferred to Birstall Community Holdings Ltd.

Both centres have a covenant that restricts them to community use, with up to 30% commercial use.

Clr Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “Knowing that the there are people willing to step in to take over these buildings and that they will still be at the heart of the community is great news.

“We have a great community spirit In Kirklees, and these two new asset transfers join the many others we have completed successfully in recent years in proving that.”

The Birstall group has been leasing the building since April. It is intended that the centre will continue to be used as a polling station for elections.

Kirklees has asset transferred many community buildings, including the Mechanics Hall in Marsden and Carlile Institute in Meltham. They may have been closed due to budget cuts.