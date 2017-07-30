The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two more teenagers have been arrested as detectives investigating gun crime in Huddersfield continue their enquiries.

Two males aged 17 and 18 are currently in custody having been arrested from addresses in the area on suspicion of firearms offences and assisting an offender respectively.

Two men aged 22 and 23, who were earlier arrested in connection with an incident in Harpe Inge and Holays, Dalton, on Thursday night in which a taxi driver received shotgun pellet injuries, have now been released pending further enquiries.

The taxi driver, who is in his 40s, was released from hospital after receiving treatment.

A 14-year-old boy and a girl aged 15 were earlier released pending further enquiries after being arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

Detectives are keeping an open mind as to whether the firearms incidents in Dalton Fold Road in Rawthorpe, last Saturday; The Ghyll in Fixby on Sunday and New House Road, Deighton, on Thursday are linked to the incident in Holays.

The firearms discharge in the Lupset area of Wakefield on Saturday is not thought to be linked to those in the Kirklees district and enquiries are also continuing into this matter.

On Saturday armed police spent much of the day at a house in Cross Green Road, Waterloo, which had been searched as part of the enquiry.

Residents woke to find a large police presence on the street.

West Yorkshire Police said the searches were linked to the on-going gun crime investigation but declined to give further details.

Det Chief Insp Jaz Khan, of West Yorkshire Police’s Firearms Prevent Team, said: “We urge anyone who has information about any of these incidents to contact the team on 101, or should you wish to give information anonymously to call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”