Two people were injured in a crash involving five vehicles which led to rush-hour chaos on one of Huddersfield’s busiest roads.

Police were called to Bradford Road at Fartown at around 8.30am to reports of a collision involving a Mercedes, a Seat car, an Izuzu Rodeo, a Nissan Qashqai and a Ford Transit vehicle.

The Nissan and the Mercedes appeared to be most seriously damaged vehicles.

Workers at local shops rushed out to give assistance as emergency services arrived at the scene.

One worker said: “I went to ask if people were alright and they said they were.”

A witness said he believed that a woman and a teenage girl had been taken by ambulance to hospital.

Police partially closed Bradford Road as they dealt with the incident.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesman said two people were taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with injuries which were not believed to be serious.

The ambulance service had sent two ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

All the vehicles were recovered just before 10am.

Kirklees Clr Gemma Wilson, who witnessed the aftermath, said: “I called it in as it had just happened when I got there. I saw four or five vehicles damaged. There was a flat back truck and a car at a strange angle.

“I could see an ambulance and one person on a stretcher. I’m not sure if they were seriously injured or not.”